SOURCE: Paula Broadwell's Emails Weren't Threatening--Just Catty

A source of Michael Daly’s at the Daily Beast says that the emails that Paula Broadwell sent to Tampa Bay socialite Jill Kelley actually weren’t threatening–just catty.The source, who Daly says recently worked at the highest levels of national intelligence, describes the emails as follows:



“Kind of cat-fight stuff… More like, ‘Who do you think you are? … You parade around the base … You need to take it down a notch.'”

The emails were so unthreatening, in fact, that the FBI had a serious debate about whether they should pursue the case at all.

The reason the FBI did end up pursuing the case, Daly’s source suggests, is that one agent was a “friend” of Jill Kelley’s.

This agent, we assume, was the one who was eventually taken off the case because he became infatuated with Kelley and sent her a shirtless photo of himself.

So, let’s review…

The FBI investigation that unearthed the affair between the director of the CIA and his biographer and ultimately led to the CIA director’s resignation and the embarrassment of another general was triggered by anonymous emails that weren’t threatening. The country’s elite investigative service was summoned and, after reviewing the emails, wondered whether they should pursue an investigation at all. The reason the FBI pursued the investigation might be that the agent in charge of it had a crush on the witness.

We live in interesting times.

