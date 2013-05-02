Former Petraeus Mistress Looking Towards Christian Faith

Paula Broadwell, the “other woman” at the heart of the scandal that led to Army Gen. David Petraeus resigning as CIA Director, attended a prayer breakfast this week.



The news came within a week of the announcement that her one-time extra-marital partner Petraeus would be a visiting professor at City University of New York.

Kevin Cirrili of Politico reports that a local Charlotte news affiliate talked to Broadwell at the breakfast.

“I grew up in a strong faith-based family,” she said to News 14 Carolina. “I think I have selected to return to those roots for strength, for my family, for myself and to protect our children and to forgive others and move on and face forward.”

Broadwell and Patraeus were caught in a highly publicized affair late last year that led to the general’s resignation as head of the CIA. Both were married at the time.

