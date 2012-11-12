Paula Broadwell Moonlighted As A Gun Model

Photo: Screengrab from KRISSArms on YouTube

Details continue to emerge about Paula Broadwell, the reported mistress of former CIA director David Petraeus.Broadwell, the author of Petraeus’ biography, was involved in other promotional endeavours as well.



In Michael D. Shear’s profile of Broadwell in The New York Times, he mentions that she was “a model for a machine gun manufacturer.”

It turns out that the company is called KRISS, a manufacturer of .45-calibre machine guns.

We did a bit more digging and stumbled on a promotional video for KRISS which features Broadwell in her role as, according to her website, “female model / demonstrator.”

She comes in at 1:26:

If you don’t want to sit through the video, Michael Pakradooni GIF’d parts of it and posted them on his Tumblr:

