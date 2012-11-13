Paula Broadwell's Father: 'This Is About Something Else Entirely, And The Truth Will Come Out'

Paula Broadwell’s father Paul Krantz gave the New York Daily News a strange, cryptic quote this afternoon outside his home in Bismarck, N.D.



“This is about something else entirely, and the truth will come out,” he told the Daily News.

“There is a lot more that is going to come out … You wait and see. There’s a lot more here than meets the eye.”

He said that his daughter, who’s at the centre of the controversy that prompted CIA director David Petraeus to resign from his post, is a victim of character assassination, and that there’s something much bigger lurking behind the curtain.

Krantz also said that he supports his daughter “100 per cent,” and that he can’t elaborate any further.

NOW SEE: The Other Woman In The Petraeus Scandal Has Hired Some ‘Very Expensive’ Lawyers And Crisis PR People >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.