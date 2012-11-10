The Daily Show Interview With David Petraeus' Biographer Is Extremely Awkward In Hindsight

Slate is reporting that Paula Broadwell, the author of David Petraeus’ biography, had an affair with the former CIA director that led to his resignation earlier today.



This interview of her on The Daily Show, in hindsight, is cringeworthy.

About three and a half minutes into the clip, Jon Stewart and Broadwell discuss Petraeus’ habit of running with her to get to know her while she was embedded with him in Afghanistan.

“That was the foundation of our relationship,” she says.

Stewart then asks if other people in his embed “resent [Petraeus’] success” and reputation.

“He realises he’s seen as an extremely ambitious individual. You want somebody who’s ambitious and driven, and who has a will to win. … He goes all-in to what he does.”

At six minutes, she brings up her husband when discussing Petraeus’ lack of long-term planning.

“My husband wants me to say he is, because it’ll sell more books,” she says. “I’m sorry, honey! I couldn’t do it!”

“That was the most awesome sellout I’ve ever seen in my life,” Stewart says. “…So integrity’s running in the whole family, I guess.”

Here’s the full clip:

