Paula Broadwell May Have Revealed Classified Information About The Benghazi Attack

Paula Broadwell, the biographer and mistress of now-former CIA Director David Petraeus, revealed sensitive if not classified information about the Sept. 11 attack on a U.S. mission in Benghazi during a talk on Oct. 26 in Denver, Blake Hounshell of Foreign Policy reports. “Now I don’t know if a lot of you heard this, but the CIA annex [to the consulate] had actually—had taken a couple of Libyan militia members prisoner and they think that the attack on the consulate was an effort to try to get these prisoners back,” Broadwell, a former military intelligence officer, said in response to a audience question about Benghazi.



The CIA adamantly denied the claims a couple of hours after Israeli news outlet Arutz Sheva first published a partial transcript of Broadwell’s speech.

But a source told Fox News today that “there were Libyan militiamen being held at the CIA annex in Benghazi and that their presence was being looked at as a possible motive for the staged attack on the consulate and annex that night.”

Furthermore, multiple intelligence sources who have served in Benghazi told Fox News that prisoners from additional countries in Africa and the Middle East were also held and interrogated by CIA contractors at the Benghazi annex in the days prior to the attack.

Later on in the answer, Broadwell added another layer to the potential motive for an attack when she says “it’s true that we have signal intelligence that shows the, um, the militia members in Libya were watching the demonstration in Cairo and it did sort of galvanize their effort.”

Broadwell’s remarks certainly add to the CIA intrigue surrounding the attack that killed four Americans at two locations.

