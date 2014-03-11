Paul Zahra Will Stay As David Jones CEO After Board Turmoil

David Jones Chief Executive, Paul Zahra (Photo: Getty)

Australian retailer David Jones has announced Paul Zahra will stay on as company CEO and managing director.

The news puts an end to the company’s external search for a new boss which was launched late last year.

Zahra has been at David Jones for over 15 years but the last six months have been tumultuous, with Zahra announcing last year he planned to step down at an indefinite date amid increasing signs of tensions with the board under the chairmanship of Peter Mason.

Mason was replaced by Gordon Cairns this week.

Cairns said today he was pleased Zahra had committed to stay on in the role and that he had already been heavily involved leading the company’s strategic plan over the past six months.

“He has taken a ‘business as usual’ approach, remaining one hundred per cent dedicated and focussed on his role, which is evidenced by the strong 2Q14 sales results,” Cairns said.

