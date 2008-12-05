Paul Weiss Attorney Murdered Monday In S&M Scandal

The white shoe firm’s reputation just got a little dirtier.



The AmLaw Daily: A staff attorney from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison was killed on Monday night while visiting his girlfriend in Philadelphia.

Anthony Ottaviano, 40, was returning from dinner with Edythe Maa, a part-time dominatrix, when a former client of hers confronted the couple in the parking garage of Maa’s apartment building.

Maa, whom The New York Post describes as a “brilliant Ivy League stunner who moonlights as a dominatrix,” was kidnapped by her former client, who had allegedly been stalking her for months, but not before Ottaviano was fatally shot in the chest. (Maa was later released unharmed.)

When Philadelphia police closed in on the accused murderer, 42-year-old David Krieg of West Chester, Pa., the suspect killed himself.

Um check out Ottaviano’s big client.

Ottaviano, who started at Paul Weiss in September 2006, also worked on the trial team from the firm that represented Citigroup when it won a $364.2 million damages award against Parmalat in a New Jersey court in October.

Here are some details on their relationship and on Ma, a former Ph.D. student in engineering (!) at the University of Pennsylvania, also known as Jade Vixen, from the NY Post:

The couple would often attend kinky fetish parties in New York City — with the Manhattan attorney sporting a garter belt, stockings, high heels and a dash of lipstick, according to The Post.

The 5-foot-4 Maa boasts of 32D-22-32 measurements on fetish websites and says she specialises tickle torture, nipple play and “sissy slut training” and will engage in forced feminization, medical play and genital torture, the Post reported.

Maa’s closet was full of latex, leather, corsets and stilettos and her clients include men, women and transgenders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.