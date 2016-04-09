Paul Walker's daughter gets $10 million from driver's estate in a settlement over his deadly car crash

Instagram/@meadowwalker Picture from Meadow Walker’s Instagram account of her father, actor Paul Walker.

Meadow Walker, daughter of late actor Paul Walker, has been awarded a settlement of $10.1 million from the estate of Roger Rodas, the driver in the fatal accident that killed him and Walker in 2013.

According to TheWrap, the settlement was reached in November 2014, though news of it leaked on Thursday.

The estate of Rodas paid out the $10.1 million for his share of responsibility in the crash. Meadow Walker, 17, is still a minor, so the money will be kept in a trust that she doesn’t control.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department determined that the deadly crash was the result of “unsafe speed.” The 2005 Porsche Carrera GT Rodas and Walker were in together was travelling between 80 and 93 miles per hour when it collided with a power pole and multiple trees.

Paul Walker’s family is suing Porshe, claiming that the Carrera GT was capable of a top speed of 205 miles per hour but “lacked safety features that are found on well-designed racing cars.”

Walker, best known as one of the stars of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, left his entire estate, valued at $25 million, to his daughter.

In a statement to TheWrap, Meadow Walker’s attorney, Jeff Milam, said that the large settlement from Rodas’ estate is only “a fraction of what her father would have received as an international star” had he not died in the crash.

