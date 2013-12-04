Paul Walker's Crash Site Has Turned Into A Beautiful Memorial [PHOTOS]

Following Paul Walker’s tragic death after a car crash in Valencia, California on Saturday, fans have flooded the street to mourn the 40-year-old actor.

Instead of a crash site, the area now serves as a roadside memorial covered in candles, flowers, notes, and “Fast and Furious” memorabilia.

While Walker’s “Fast and Furious” franchise co-stars such as Tyrese and Vin Diesel have visited the scene of their friend’s death, hundreds of fans have also come to pay their respects.

Take a look at new images from the scene:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.