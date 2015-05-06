Paul Walker's car from original 'Fast and Furious' could bring $200,000 at auction

A piece of cinematic history will be awarded to the highest bidder when the 1993 Toyota Supra driven by late star Paul Walker in the original “Fast and the Furious” movie hits the auction block at the Indiana State Fairgrounds next week, according to FOX Sports.

The iconic orange sports car is known for being Walker’s second of many rides throughout the “Fast and Furious” movies – some of the most successful ever, with a worldwide box-office gross of $US3.8 billion, according to TheNumbers.com.

FOX Sports says this particular Supra has the added significance of being the one used in many of the films’ stunt scenes, including the final race between Walker and Vin Diesel’s character at the end of the first movie.

Play GIF MovieClips Final race scene in the Fast & the Furious (2001)

Play GIF Awais Khan The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Mecum Auctions will be offering the famous Supra and believes it can fetch upwards of $US200,000, according to FOX Sports.

“Furious 7” – Walker’s final film – grossed $US1.4 billion worldwide. Diesel has already confirmed that there will be an eighth instalment to the street-racer epic, set to be released in April of 2017.

