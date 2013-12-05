Fast & Furious Franchise Releases Emotionally-Charged Video Tribute To Paul Walker

Following the Nov. 30 death of Paul Walker in a car crash in Santa Clarita, Calif., the Fast & Furious franchise — for which he’s most famous for — has released a touching two-minute video tribute to the 40-year-old actor.

The video highlights Walker’s five appearances as the Brian O’Conner character in the series (he was not in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift) before finishing with a message of “In Loving Memory.”

The song “Coming Home” by P. Diddy featuring Skylar Grey plays in the background, according to Variety.

The Youtube description of the video advises fans and friends to donate to Walker’s charity, Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), instead of sending flowers or other gifts.

Production of Fast & Furious 7 has been put on hold indefinitely, and some Hollywood insiders are saying the actor’s death puts the studio in “uncharted territory” with no clear way forward.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

