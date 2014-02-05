Paul Walker Left His Entire $US25 Million Estate To His 15-Year-Old Daughter -- But Things Could Get Messy

REUTERS/Filipe Carvalho Will Paul Walker’s final family wishes be granted?

TMZ has obtained a copy of Paul Walker’s will, which leaves the “Fast and Furious” actor’s $US25 million estate to his 15-year-old daughter, Meadow.

But it’s not just as simple as that.

The executor of the will is Paul’s father, who has just petitioned the court to appoint Paul’s mother — Cheryl — to be Meadow’s guardian. Paul’s dad wants Cheryl to also be the guardian of the $US25 million, which is exactly what Paul wanted under the will.

Only problem is that since Walker’s death, Meadow — who used to live with her father — has been living with her mother, Rebecca Soteros.

If Paul gets his final wish, Meadow will live with her grandmother — not her mother.

Sounds like things are about to become even more complicated.

A court hearing is scheduled for later this month.

