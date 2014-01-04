Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Character Won't Be Killed Off In Sequel

Vin Diesel / Facebook Vin Diesel shared an image from one of the final scenes Paul Walker shot for ‘Fast and Furious 7’ on Facebook.

Paul Walker’s character won’t be killed off in the next “Fast & Furious” movie.

Instead, his character Brian O’Connor will be retired in the next instalment , according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After Walker’s death last November, director James Wan and Universal Studios executives met to discuss how to continue the franchise.

The next film was originally set for a summer 2014 release.

Though much of the sequel was already shot, there were still major scenes with Walker that needed filming.

The Daily Mail previously reported Walker’s lookalike brother, Cody Walker, was approached to possibly fill in for final scenes with O’Connor’s character.

“Fast and Furious 7” has since been pushed back until April 10, 2015.

