Hollywood Grieves The Tragic Death Of 'Fast And Furious' Actor Paul Walker

Hollywood and fans alike are stunned by the shocking death of Paul Walker.
The “Fast and Furious” actor passed away after a single-car accident in Santa Clarita, Calif. Walker was the passenger in a Porsche GT during a test spin at a charity car show for his organisation Reach Out Worldwide.
He was 40.
Walker’s death was first reported by TMZ before being confirmed on the actor’s verified Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Many Hollywood friends and actors took to Twitter and social media to express their shock and send their condolences along with the cast and crew of his “Fast and Furious” franchise which is currently filming the seventh instalment of the series.
From the “Fast and Furious” cast and crew
Director James Wan:
I am so beyond heartbroken right now. I can't process anything.
— James Wan (@creepypuppet) December 1, 2013
Co-stars Ludacris and Tyrese were among the first to respond to the news on Instagram.
It’s no secret the entire cast was incredibly close — with all of them sharing behind-the-scenes videos and photos on set of the films.
All my strength, love & faith to the Walker family during this heartbreaking time. We find our strength.. in his light. Love you brother.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2013
Here are messages from the rest of Hollywood.
“Time is long but life is short” #rippaulwalker
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 1, 2013
Going to bed with a heavy heart about Paul Walker. May his friends and family find peace and grace. A reminder of life’s frangibleness.
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 1, 2013
Such sad news about Paul Walker! It’s so tragic and crazy how things can just end so suddenly. My condolences to his family.
— Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) December 1, 2013
Rest in peace Paul Walker. A true talent gone way too soon. #rip pic.twitter.com/SsKFmcJQul
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 1, 2013
Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of #PaulWalker It’s really hard to believe. My thoughts are with his friends and family. RIP
— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 1, 2013
This is sad. RT @washingtonpost “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker dies in fiery car crash near Los Angeles http://t.co/Auskxdermb
— yvette nicole brown (@yvettenbrown) December 1, 2013
#paulwalker – much love to paul walker. So sad. He gave a lot of joy. http://t.co/MVsZUMvx9T
— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 1, 2013
No, @RealPaulWalker. No. No. No. Rest with the angels. You. Sweet boy. #beauty #love #RIP
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 1, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.