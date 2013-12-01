Hollywood Grieves The Tragic Death Of 'Fast And Furious' Actor Paul Walker

Kirsten Acuna
Paul walker

Hollywood and fans alike are stunned by the shocking death of Paul Walker.



The “Fast and Furious” actor passed away after a single-car accident in Santa Clarita, Calif. Walker was the passenger in a Porsche GT during a test spin at a charity car show for his organisation Reach Out Worldwide.

He was 40.

Walker’s death was first reported by TMZ before being confirmed on the actor’s verified Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Many Hollywood friends and actors took to Twitter and social media to express their shock and send their condolences along with the cast and crew of his “Fast and Furious” franchise which is currently filming the seventh instalment of the series.

From the “Fast and Furious” cast and crew

Director James Wan:

Co-stars Ludacris and Tyrese were among the first to respond to the news on Instagram.

Ludacris
Tyrese remembers paul walker

It’s no secret the entire cast was incredibly close — with all of them sharing behind-the-scenes videos and photos on set of the films.

Tyrese paul walker

Here are messages from the rest of Hollywood.

