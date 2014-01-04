The Car Paul Walker Died In Was Going More Than 100 Miles Per Hour When It Crashed, Autopsy Says

A final autopsy report for “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker reveals that the car he was riding in was travelling at more than 100 miles per hour when it crashed, the Los Angeles Times reports.

His body was badly burned and his skull was fractured during the November crash, the autopsy notes.

Walker was riding in a 2005 Porsche with his friend and former racer Roger Rodas when Rodas lost control of the car, which spun around a lightpole and a tree before bursting into flames.

TMZ reported that a mechanical failure might have caused the accident, but it appears that the car was just difficult to control. The LA Times notes that the car was built without a stability management system that most Porsches come equipped with.

Walker was 40 years old when he died. His character in the successful “Fast & Furious” movie franchise will be “retired,” according to sources who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. Walker died halfway through filming for the seventh movie. He will reportedly be written out of the movie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.