Report: 'Fast And Furious' Star Paul Walker May Have Died In A Car Accident

Actor Paul Walker has reportedly died in a fiery car accident in Valencia, Calif., according to entertainment website TMZ.

The website reported several sources as saying Paul and another person in a Porsche hit a tree before the car burst into flames.

“At the conclusion of the accident the vehicle struck a light standard and the whole car was burned,” a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

The Santa Clarita Valley Signal was also reporting on the incident:

Spectators gathered at the scene, and several said the driver was the star of “The Fast and the Furious” series of films. One witness at the scene said he tried to put the fire out and recognised Walker inside the vehicle. Walker is said to have business ties to Always Evolving Performance Motors, located down Constellation from the scene of the crash. Always Evolving hosted an open house and car meet on Saturday.

Walker, 40, is best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious film series.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

