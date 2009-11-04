Paul Volcker Walks Out On Maria Bartiromo: The Transcript

As we mentioned this morning, Paul Volcker sure seemed mightily uncomfortable during that interview last night with Maria Bartiromo.



Now CNBC has posted a transcript so you can see how awkward the exchange became.

BARTIROMO: Let me just ask you this cause you know a lot of people say thank god Volcker is where he is right now advising the president you saved the economy once before we want you to save it again.

VOLCKER: Maria, I think that — thank God I’m sitting here with a purple-dressed —

BARTIROMO: Do you feel you’re being listened to, Sir? Are you being heard in the administration?

VOLCKER: I’ve got a loud voice. There you are. Like I said, the decision in the end is not mine. I give them the best advice I can give them.

BARTIROMO: What advice are you giving them right now?

VOLCKER: That’s a long story. I need to go make a speech. No, I have good relationships with them. there’s no problem between us.

