His work is done.



Paul Volcker is leaving The White House according to Reuters.

He made one signature contribution during his time at The White House, and that was the Volcker Rule.

Other than that he was basically ignored the whole time.

All that being said, there’s a pretty big rotation of White House staffers and advisors happening right now. Probably can’t read too much into this one as some indication of anything.

(Via Felix Salmon)

