ALERT: The Infamous Paul Tudor Jones 'Trader' Documentary Is Online Again

Months ago, the infamous Paul Tudor Jones ‘Trader’ documentary resurfaced, only to disappear back into the depths internet again.



So if you missed it then, grab it now from dailymotion before it’s too late — last time it was only up for about a day.

All the drama stems from the fact that PTJ does not like this movie. He asked PBS to stop airing after it premiered in 1987. He also, according to Wall Street lore, purchased almost all of the copies of the movie on VHS.

So this movie is rare. It’s very, very rare. It’s basically the white stag of Wall Street.

Watch it below (also, you’re welcome):



Paul Tudor Jones by totalinvestor

There’s a lot of Awesome 80s Stuff in it as well… check it out here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.