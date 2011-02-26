Paul Tudor Jones On The Chinese Yuan And How It's Hurting The US

Photo: @ alex on flickr

In his latest letter to investors, Paul Tudor Jones reiterates in 6 simple charts that the Chinese RMB is too weak against the US dollar and is hurting the country.It’s causing job losses, inflation, and at least one other Asian country to follow suit and devalue their currency against the dollar.



To solve the problems inherent in the following 6 charts, PTJ suggests the following:

Intervene. Exert influence in the foreign exchange market on the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate to speed up the RMB appreciation.

You can download the full letter on Dealbreaker.

