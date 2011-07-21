Paul Tudor Jones, Stan Druckenmiller And More Tried To Convince Chris Christie To Run For President This Week

Venture capitalist Ken Langone gathered with some of the most powerful people on Wall Street last night to try to convince Chris Christie to run for president in 2012, according to POLITICO.



Christie has repeatedly said that he won’t run in 2012 (he’s thinking 2016), but he’s also made a lot of friends on Wall Street.

Evidence:

— Less than a year ago he spoke in front of UBS employees and clients to uproarious applause and three standing ovations.

— Earlier, the head of UBS Wealth Management, Bob McCan held a fundraiser for Christie at his house.

— And last night, the New Jersey Governor met more at Ken Langone’s gathering at a Manhattan office.

POLITICO says many Wall Streeters attended last night’s event, including hedge fund managers Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller. Bernie Marcus, who owns Home Depot, was also there.

Many Wall Streeters at the event cited Obama’s “class warfare” as the reason they won’t vote for him 2012, according to people there.

The outcome was the same — Christie still insists that he won’t run. But he seemed confident that if he did, he would win. He said something to the effect of, I think I would win – not saying I would win, but I could win… And if I were to run, and had this group behind me, I certainly wouldn’t have any problem raising money.

