Paul Tudor Jones Reveals Big Moves In Facebook, Apple, Groupon, And More

Hedge fund legend Paul Tudor Jones isn’t the type of investor who likes to talk about what his fund, Tudor Investments, is holding (or letting go of).But on 13F filing day, no one can avoid disclosing their long positions.



In Tudor’s SEC disclosure for Q3 we noted big moves in some tech stocks.

Here’s what Tudor investments has been up to:

Went from 102,925 shares in Apple to 9,200 shares.

Picked up 100,000 shares of Facebook since Q2.

Picked up 150,000 shares of Groupon since Q2

Went from 400,000 shares of Zynga to 649,578 shares since Q2.

For good measure, we also noticed that Tudor investment dumped its 293,200 share stake in Virgin Media and picked up 4,600 shares in Walt Disney.

That’s almost as good as a presentation… right?

