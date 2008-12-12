Paul Tudor Jones Puts Up $$$ Xmas Lights (And Suspends Redemptions)

Leave it to Paul Tudor Jones to not let a little recession get in the way of his Christmas celebration. He’s set up a garish light display at his Greenwich mansion. This at a time when even public squares are cancelling their Christmas light displays because of costs. But the 15,000-bulbed decorations aren’t totally without deeper meaning: Tudor Jones offers the hopeful message of “Believe” to all of those poor Connecticut residents driving by.



Dealbreaker: With everyone cancelling Christmas this year, and Citi suddenly realising it’s too poor (cheap) to make even a few orphans smile, it’s going to take a big man, and a huge, garish light display, to salvage any inkling of holiday cheer. That man is Paul Tudor Jones and that light display is the 15,000-bulbed one pictured at left. Yes, despite the fact that Tudor suspended redemptions from its flagship fund earlier this month, PTJ has stepped up to the plate and forged on with his annual Jesus-inspired show. According to Greenwich Time, the delight to the senses (the lights are synchronised to a four-minute music loop on 90.5 FM, and Mary is filled with Cadbury cream) includes bubble-shaped Christmas trees, custom-made snow machines, and candy-cane studded columns. The whole thing, which is dubbed “Believe,” is available for public viewing on Harbor Drive from 5 to 9 pm daily through December 20, though Greenwich police have asked visitors (investors) to say in their cars while checking it out.

Photo from Greenwich Time

See Also: It’s The Year Without A Santa Claus

