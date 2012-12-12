Paul Tudor Jones Pretends To Kiss Glenn Dubin On The Cheek [PHOTO]

We captured this funny moment between legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones and Glenn Dubin, the CEO of Highbridge Capital, at last night’s charity event benefiting the Dubin Breast centre at Mount Sinai.



We’ve included the sequence of events. He didn’t actually kiss him on the cheek.

Before…

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

And after…

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Too funny, guys.

