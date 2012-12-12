Paul Tudor Jones Pretends To Kiss Glenn Dubin On The Cheek [PHOTO]

Julia La Roche

We captured this funny moment between legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones and Glenn Dubin, the CEO of Highbridge Capital, at last night’s charity event benefiting the Dubin Breast centre at Mount Sinai.

We’ve included the sequence of events.  He didn’t actually kiss him on the cheek.

Before…

PTJ (use once, please)

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

And after…

PTJ

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Too funny, guys.

