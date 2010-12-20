WATCH: Paul Tudor Jones' Amazing Christmas Light Show

PTJ had his annual Christmas light party extravaganza in Greenwich this week, and from the WSJ’s video of the spectacle, it looks amazing.



There were rumours in Connecticut that the annual holiday spectacular would be canceled this year after the hedge fund titan called off his Halloween party in October.

But obviously this is a cause that’s close to PTJ’s heart, because whichever neighbours managed to coerce Halloween into being abandoned, clearly didn’t get their way this time – PTJ must have put up a fight!

The theme of the light show this year was angels, and there was even music to accompany the five-minute cycle of lights. You can read more about the festivities and neighbourhood visitors at PTJ’s Belle Haven seaside mansion at the WSJ, and there’s a video of the light show below.



