The Awesome Life Of Paul Tudor Jones

He owns islands that spell out his initials (and nickname), PTJ. (It’s currently on the market if you want to buy it.)

rumour has it that the islands are man-made, but we found them using google earth and it looks to us like they actually might have been formed by nature, which might be cooler, like he was predestined to own them.

Check it out. The first image is PTJ’s Tudor Farms (“A”), the 3,000 acre wildlife preserve he owns on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

Tudor Farms

The second is Tudor Farms zoomed in a little more. You can see the Tudor Farms estate (the house), a triangle of islands to the left of the house, and a cluster of small islands in the bottom right of the picture.

Tudor Farms and islands cluster

Then in the third, a closer shot of that same cluster, you can see the PTJ islands to the right. They’re vertical. The “P” is at the bottom of the picture in the middle, the “T” is above it, and the “J” is to the right above the “J.”

There’s also a bigger “T”-shaped island above them (or to the left, depending on how you’re looking at them). Maybe it’s for Tudor, maybe not.

The PTJ islands

The rest of his life is pretty enviable too. The star of the infamous movie, “Trader,” has a gorgeous family, an amiable relationship with his co-workers, and he has remained a giant in his field for over 20 years.

Sadly, icons like PTJ are a dying breed so, enjoy an inside look at the awesome life of PTJ.

(By the way, we have no idea what that triangle is. We googled “Tudor Farms triangle,” and a bunch of other word combinations and we got nothing.)

