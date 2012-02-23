Paul Tudor Jones Owns A Massive Fleet Of Sick Rides

Here’s an example of a Maybach. This is a Maybach Exelero at the Concours d’Elegance motor show in 2006.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Simon Davison from Los Gatos, United States

Billionaire hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones II has sixteen automobiles (seriously) registered under his name, according to Greenwich Time citing the town’s tax rolls.Among his fleet of high-end rides, Jones owns a pair of Cadillac Escalades, a 2010 Range Rover valued at $67,000 and a 2011 Mercedes GL450 worth $66,000, the newspaper reported.



His hedge fund Tudor Investment Corp. has one of the Connecticut town’s four Maybachs — an ultra-luxury car maker — registered under its name. The fund’s 2008 Maybach is valued at $230,000 making it the town’s 28th most expensive vehicle, the report said.

What’s more is Jones’ Belle Haven estate is also said to boast its own underground parking garage.

Badass.

