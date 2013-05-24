HEDGE FUND LEGEND: If One Of My Managers Is Getting Divorced, I'll Pull My Money Out

VimeoThe Washington Post has obtained footage of hedge funder Paul Tudor Jones from a panel discussion at the University of Virginia last month with fellow fund managers John Griffin and Julian Robertson.



During the pane discussion, PTJ made some comments that the biggest killers to trading success are divorce and women having babies.

Here’s what he does when on of his manager’s is going through a divorce:

“… Like, one of my No. 1 rules as an investor is as soon as my manager, if I find out that manager is going through divorce, redeem immediately. Because the emotional distraction that comes from divorce is so overwhelming. The idea that you could think straight for 60 seconds and be able to make a rational decision is impossible, particularly when their kids are involved. You can automatically subtract 10 to 20% from any manager if he is going through divorce.”

Watch the video below:

