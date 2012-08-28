Paul Tudor Jones Sums Up His Motivation For Living In One Sentence

This morning we realised that a copy of ‘Trader’, a 1987 documentary on Paul Tudor Jones, had made its way back onto the internet.



This is news because back when PBS first aired the film, PTJ hated it. He asked PBS never to air it again and finding a copy of the movie is really, really tough.

So big thanks to the genius that uploaded ‘Trader’ to Vimeo. We even got a new favourite PTJ insight out of our recent viewing.

He told PBS:

“If life ever ceased to be an educational experience. I probably wouldn’t get out of bed in the morning.”

That sounds exactly like the attitude a trader should have.

