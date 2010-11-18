Yet ANOTHER Legendary Hedge Fund Manager, Paul Tudor Jones, Moves Towards Retirement

The past few months have seen a total of five huge hedge fund managers retire from investing.



Stanley Druckenmiller, Paolo Pelligrini, Richard Grubman, Lou Simpson, and most recently, Chris Shumway announced their retirements from investing in the past few months.

And now, tragic news has come from Tudor Investment.

Paul Tudor Jones is “giving serious thought” to setting up another macro fund, reportedly, in order to prepare investors for his retirement.

From Hedge Fund Alert:

[Jones] will make a concerted effort to keep his hands off the new vehicle. The firm’s hope is to get investors used to the idea of a Tudor fund that can succeed on its own, without the master’s oversight.

The tentative plan is to begin trading the vehicle as soon as January [with a fee structure of 2% and 20%, instead of Tudor’s 4% and 23%.

