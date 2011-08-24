Paul Tudor Jones Is Up 3% This Month

Photo: Courtesy of Bloomberg

Paul Tudor Jones, also known as PTJ, has returned 3.2% in his $7.6 billion flagship fund through August 19, according to the WSJ.He’s been bearish and betting on gold in the fund.



It’s up 1.1% YTD.

The $1.4 billion Tudor Tensor fund is down 4.4% YTD.

