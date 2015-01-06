Paul Tudor Jones Is Reportedly Closing The First Fund He Opened

Legendary macro trader Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investment Corp., is closing his futures fund — the first fund he ever opened — to focus on his flagship fund, CNBC’s Kate Kelly reports.

The Tudor Futures Fund managed $US300 million, according to CNBC. The futures fund, which was opened in 1984, also never had a down year.

“I’ll continue to manage the firm’s flagship fund. I am and will continue to be the largest risk taker for that fund as far as I can see into the future,” Jones wrote in a recent investor letter, according to Kelly.

Meanwhile, the flagship fund — the $US11 billion Tudor Global BVI — was up about 3.5% through the end of December, according to CNBC’s Kelly.

