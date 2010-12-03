The Paul Tudor Jones Christmas Spectacular Is ON -- Here Are The Details

Everyone in the Greenwich, CT community looks forward to the amazing Christmas light show that legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones puts on every year and this year is no different.



The entire town is buzzing about what he’ll do this year, especially after his equally spectacular Halloween show was canceled a few months ago.

The town was deeply upset they couldn’t trick or treat at their favourite haunted mansion. Some were so distraught, they even lashed out at him, even though the cancellation was the fault of the closed-gate community he lives in, Bell Haven, not PTJ’s.

“My kids are very upset,” said a Greenwich resident at the time. “This was such a great and generous thing he did for the town.”

A woman in Starbucks worried, “They can’t cancel Christmas. That would be a shame.”

But not to worry. The PTJ Christmas Spectacular is ON this year.

Greenwich Times has the details:

Workers could be seen Tuesday night draping lights in the 40-foot-tall trees on Jones’ expansive property, as well as using a cherry picker to erect a lighted archway…

The lights show is tentatively scheduled to begin Friday at sundown and run through Dec. 22.

