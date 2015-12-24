Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones has the most epic Christmas lights display at his home

In keeping with holiday tradition, hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor Investment Corp, has put up another elaborate Christmas lights display at his Belle Haven estate in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Every year, Jones’ spectacular light show features thousands of lights synchronised to music for the public to enjoy from the comfort of their cars.

Jones’ daughter Caroline, a professional singer/songwriter, just released her version of “O Come All Ye Faithful” earlier this month. It looks and sounds like the display is synchronised to her rendition of the classic Christmas carol this year.

Instagram users have posted photos and videos from the display.



























Here’s Caroline Jones’ “O Come All Ye Faithful”

