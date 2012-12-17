Photo Of Paul Tudor Jones' Spectacular Christmas Lights Display

In keeping with holiday tradition, hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones has put up another elaborate Christmas lights display at his Belle Haven estate in Greenwich, Connecticut.



The spectacular light show features thousands of lights synchronised to music.

Check out this year’s “Joy to the World” theme via Twitter user @Strauzer.

Photo: Twitter.com/strauzer

We couldn’t find any videos of this year’s display, but here’s a taste of what last year’s was like. (That’s PTJ’s daughter Caroline singing).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

