Check Out The Over-The-Top Holiday Decorations On Paul Tudor Jones' Mansion

Every year, billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones decorates his gorgeous Greenwich, Connecticut Belle Haven Estate with a spectacular holiday light show.

He makes it so the public can drive their cars over to his waterfront estate and view the festive light show. The lights are actually synchronised to music that’s broadcasted on a local radio station. PTJ’s daughter, Caroline, has even performed songs in the past for the occasion.

The fund manager certainly gets into the holiday spirit when it comes for decorating. He even threw a big party at his estate earlier this month. The Stamford Advocate reports that Usher was in attendance this year.

In case you missed it, check out some images and videos from this year’s display:





