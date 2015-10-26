This is how to get your memo read by billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones

It’s difficult to get the attention of billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, and harder to keep it.

But Tudor Jones, who set up $US14 billion (£9.1 billion) fund Tudor Investment in 1980, had some advice for people that wanted to try.

Taking a journalism course is the best way to improve writing quality, Tudor said in an interview with Bloomberg, and it’s also the only way to stop him binning your memos.

“You learn how to write in a hierarchical way,” said Jones.

“Today, in business, time is money,” said Jones. “When you’ve got hundreds of decisions to make every week, dozens every day, being able to see, think and understand what the issue is in the first couple of paragraphs is actually paramount to being efficient at what you do.”

Staff must make sure they take the right course however.

“Every time I get a memo from someone written magazine style, I literally tear it up, throw it away and make them take an online newspaper writing course,” he said.

