One of the most influential Microsoft bloggers just slammed its laptop for being unreliable

Paul Thurrot, one of the most prominent Microsoft bloggers around, has written a scathing post criticising the Surface line of laptops and tablets.

Microsoft has had a series of reliability issues with the Surface, including faulty screens that flickered during use. This week, the company had to issue a recall of some chargers because of a fire risk.

Thurrott compares this to the iPhone 4’s “Antennagate” issues.

The iPhone 4 featured an all-new design that had one downside: If it was held in a certain way, the phone would no longer get any service. Apple had to issue anyone affected a special case and tweaked the design for the iPhone 4s.

To invoke “Antennagate” and the problems it caused for Apple, Thurrott has dubbed the current crisis at Microsoft “Surfacegate.”

“The problems Microsoft is now having with Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 [are] the same thing,” Thurrot writes. “This is Microsoft’s Antennagate. And their response so far is unacceptable.”

According to Thurrott, Microsoft has done nothing about the issues beyond offering refunds or new units.

“Microsoft has maintained complete radio silence on the rampant reliability issues that dog Surface Book and Surface Pro 4,” he writes.

During “Antennagate,” CEO Steve Jobs was forced to hold an event and issue an apology to any iPhone user that was affected. Microsoft, Thurrott writes, needs to do a similar thing.

“Put Terry Myerson [head of Windows and Devices], or Panos Panay [head of Surface], or Terry Myerson and Panos Panay up on a stage (in person or on video) and then walk us through the problem,” he writes.

The Surface Book and Pro are not cheap devices, and Thurrott says the company needs to work to reassure users — many of whom are long-time Microsoft fans — that things will get better.

