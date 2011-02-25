Colorado Is Tearing Down Its Foundation And May Not Be Done Dealing Yet

Photo: AP

To the surprise of many, Paul Stastny’s name emerged in trade rumours last week. Today, the centre along with defenseman John-Michael Liles were held out of practice by the Colorado Avalanche.The Avalanche say they’re just taking “maintenance days” but with rumours swirling, this could be a sign a move is coming.



Stastny would be a cheaper No. 1 centre alternative than Brad Richards in terms of what the Avalanche would command in a trade.

Stastny is one of Colorado’s more talented players, but he is grossly overpaid and still has three more years and $19.8 million left on his contract.

The Avalanche appeared to be on the fast-track to a successful rebuild when they made the playoffs last year. They started the 2010-11 season equally hot, but in the second half the bottom has fallen out. Colorado has plummeted to 14th in the Western Conference and has begun selling off some of the key players to their success last season including Craig Anderson, Chris Stewart, and Kevin Shattenkirk.

The moves have puzzled some, but the Avalanche don’t look like they’re quite done yet.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.