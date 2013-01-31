Hedge Fund Billionaire Paul Singer Gives Bernanke A 'D' Grade

Photo: World Economic Forum via Flikr

Morgan Stanley’s high profile hedge fund conference is happening right now at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The annual conference has attracted some of the biggest names in the industry, including billionaire Steve Cohen, the founder of SAC Capital.



Unfortunately, the press is not allowed.

However, Absolute Return’s Lawrence Delevingne has been getting scoops of what’s being said at the conference.

One of the panels yesterday was asked to grade Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s performance.

Paul Singer, the billionaire fund manager who had one of Argentina’s naval ships impounded, doesn’t seem impressed with the Fed chair.

From AR:

The panel–moderated by Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. economist, Vincent Reinhart, and featuring Vinik, Ken Ebberts of Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, Michael Novogratz of Fortress Investment Group and Rob Citrone of Discovery Capital Management–was asked to grade Ben Bernanke. Everyone ont he panel gave the Federal Reserve Chairman an “A” or a “B”; Singer gave a “D.”

Well, at least it’s not failing.

