Paul Simon says he's ready to end his music career: 'It's an act of courage to let go'

Following the release of his 13th solo album, “Stranger to Stranger,” earlier this month, singer-songwriter Paul Simon now claims that he’s ready to bring his 61-year career to an end.

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, the 74-year-old singer discussed his growing disinterest in and possible retirement from the music industry.

“Showbiz doesn’t hold any interest for me,” Simon said. “None.”

Despite the universal critical acclaim for his latest album, which also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, Simon explained how his age has started to catch up to him.

In the profile, Simon revealed that he often needs to sleep 15 hours a night, and he recounted a humorous anecdote about a performance in Philadelphia, where he was “surprised to see four mountains on the horizon” as he stood onstage. Then he put on his glasses and “realised the mountains were actually big white tents.”

“It’s an act of courage to let go,” Mr. Simon said, alluding to his possible retirement. “I am going to see what happens if I let go. Then I’m going to see, who am I? Or am I just this person that was defined by what I did? And if that’s gone, if you have to make up yourself, who are you?”

Simon’s 38-date US tour will come to an end on Friday after two performances at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York — the city where his music career started at the age of 13.

Though he still has a European tour scheduled for the fall, Simon says he has “no fear” of ending his career in the US on a high note, with one last finale in his hometown.

