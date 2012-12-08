Meet The Journalist Who Will Spend Seven Years Walking The Path Of Human Migration

Back in June, we wrote about journalist Paul Salopek’s pitch to embark upon one of the most fascinating and time consuming storytelling endeavours we’ve ever heard of — he wanted travel the world by foot for 15 years, retracing mankind’s journey out of Africa.



Good news — despite the plan’s incredible audition, it appears that the Out of Eden project is really going to happen.

Starting in January, Salopek will embark upon the trek, which will try to retrace the migration of prehistoric humanity out of Africa. He’ll start in Ethiopia, travel up through the Middle East, along the Southern coast of Asia, up into China and Russia, cross the Bering Straight, and travel down to Patagonia.

The route.

Photo: Out of Eden

Salopek has had quite the career. He’s covered multiple wars and won Pulitzer prizes, but nothing compares to what Salopek has in store for 2013 and beyond: the project is expected to take seven years, travelling a total of about 21,000 miles.

“Paul’s goal is to cover the major global stories of our time by walking alongside the people who live them on a daily basis: cattle nomads, artists, traders, villagers, farmers, and scientists,” the project’s site explains. “The end result? A global mosaic of stories, faces, sounds, and landscapes that highlight the pathways that connect us to each other.”

So what do you pack for a seven year trek? Paul told the Nieman lab that he’s going to take a MacBook Air, a satellite phone, a Sony HXR-NX7OU for video and photography, a GoPro camera, an audio recorder, and a personal GPS tracking device

“The reason why I’m doing this — the reason why I’m so excited by this,” Salopek explains in an interview with National Geographic, is because it’s going to press the boundaries of communicating in a world where there is too much information and not enough meaning.”

The project has already gathered some pretty amazing sponsors: the Knight Foundation, National Geographic, the Nieman Foundation at Harvard, and the Pulitzer centre have already signed up to partner with Salopek.

It’s a journey “that really belongs to all of us,” Salopek adds. Check out the whole interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Out of Eden: A Walk Through Time from National Geographic Magazine on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.