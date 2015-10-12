Paul Salopek is walking around the world. Here are the photos from his incredible journey so far

Humanity’s journey around the world began approximately 50,000 to 70,000 years ago. From the Horn of Africa, our ancestors set out on a meandering path, eventually spreading across the entire globe.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Paul Salopek is retracing that journey on foot, with funding from National Geographic to share his stories from the trail.
He took the first steps of his “Out of Eden” walk in January of 2013 in Ethiopia.
From there he’s moving — about 20 miles a day — through the Middle East and Central Asia to China. He’ll travel up through Arctic Siberia and cross to Alaska by boat before heading down the west side of the Americas, eventually ending his trip in Tierra del Fuego, at the bottom of the world. The journey should take seven years, with his last leg completed in 2020.
Salopek gathering the stories of people and cultures along the way and at the same time “engaging with the major stories of our time,” including climate change, technology, and mass migration.
Right now he’s in the Caucasus, traversing the country of Georgia.
He’s documenting his trip both at the Out of Eden site and on Instagram, putting on display the incredible variety of human experience. We’ve embedded a selection of Salopek’s photos here.
(Instagram) Best wi-fi in Tblisi. Photo/caption by C.B.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Aug 24, 2015 at 9:05am PDT
(Instagram) Amphoras, plastic and clay. Abandoned shepherd's camp. Hejaz, Saudi Arabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 1, 2013 at 8:13am PDT
(Instagram) Mountains like mirages. On the old pilgrim trail. Hejaz, Saudi Arabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 2, 2013 at 8:50am PDT
(Instagram) Obligatory bones. Forty thousand footsteps across Wadi al Safra, Saudi Arabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 4, 2013 at 11:03am PST
(Instagram) First anthropocene border. Ethiopia-Djibouti
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 6, 2013 at 7:23am PST
(Instagram) Nature's Jackson Pollock. Sea grass. Sand. A whisper of water. Red Sea, Saudi Arabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 7, 2013 at 10:24am PST
(Instagram) 'I walked all over this desert. Ah! All over it. You could never keep up.' Near Ummlajj, #saudiarabia
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 8, 2013 at 10:33am PST
(Instagram) Awad and Ali and the miracle tree. Near Wadi al Hamd, #SaudiArabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 13, 2013 at 10:42am PST
(Instagram) A keyhole. The key is time. 2000-year-old Nabatean ruins in Maidan Saleh, #SaudiArabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 18, 2013 at 8:03am PST
(Instagram) The Saudi team: Awad, Banounah and the camels Fares and Seema. Jeddah, #SaudiArabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Dec 3, 2013 at 8:23am PST
By the time he reached Jerusalem, his notebooks weighed 55 pounds. Here he's filling them at a Saudi beach.
(Instagram) Another day at the office. Walled beach (for women). Maqna, #SaudiArabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Dec 11, 2013 at 10:48am PST
(Instagram) Saeed, Hassan, Ali, Awad: These men crossed the Hejaz desert. Haql border, #SaudiArabia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Dec 31, 2013 at 9:08am PST
(Instagram) Embracing the fire. Cold morning in Wadi Rum, #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 6, 2014 at 9:33am PST
(Instagram) A valley of stone gods. Inching up Wadi Rum, #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 7, 2014 at 11:36am PST
(Instagram) The big sister. Bedouins Dina and Abdallah Mohamed. Wadi Rum, #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 11, 2014 at 8:52am PST
(Instagram) The 'burbs at long last. Entering Al Quweyra, southern #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 20, 2014 at 9:16am PST
(Instagram) Belayed by a mule. Hamoudi resorts to tail power. Near Petra, #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 24, 2014 at 3:02pm PST
(Instagram) 'Long live the rose that grew from concrete/when no one else ever cared.' -- T. Shakur. Summer, 6th c. mosaic, Petra, #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 29, 2014 at 7:07am PST
This vessel was strong enough to survive from the Bronze Age until now, but fragile enough to be broken in a moment.
(Instagram) Bronze Age vessel broken by looters. Near Safi, #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Feb 10, 2014 at 8:06am PST
(Instagram) Yes. Near Al Mazra'a, #Jordan.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Feb 15, 2014 at 1:20pm PST
(Instagram) New dispensation 2: first marked trails after two continents of unparsed horizons. Wadi Qelt, West Bank.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Feb 28, 2014 at 7:40am PST
(Instagram) Suburban sheep 1: Sanad grazes his flock near Jordanian bunkers, relics of the '67 war. West Bank.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Mar 3, 2014 at 8:26am PST
(Instagram) 'The palm at the end of the mind/beyond the last thought, rises/In the bronze décor…' -- Stevens. Nabi Musa, West Bank.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Mar 10, 2014 at 10:08am PDT
(Instagram) Multimedia worship. Cave under the Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, West Bank.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Mar 15, 2014 at 1:32pm PDT
(Instagram) Barrier/mirror: @johnstanmeyer snapping tourist photographers. Separation Wall, Bethlehem, West Bank.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Mar 17, 2014 at 1:50pm PDT
(Instagram) 'All flesh is grass, and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field.' Spring in Jerusalem.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Mar 20, 2014 at 8:56am PDT
(Instagram) A quality of light. The polish of skin. Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Old City #Jerusalem.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Mar 31, 2014 at 9:09am PDT
(Instagram) Lion's wristwatch. Walking through central Ramallah, #WestBank. #EdenWalk
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Apr 9, 2014 at 11:21am PDT
(Instagram) 'The oldest bible in the world!' Rabbi singing scripture at Samaritan settlement, Mt. Gerizim, #WestBank.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Apr 24, 2014 at 9:12am PDT
(Instagram) Border of apocalyptic beauty. North into the Jezreel Valley of #Israel, home to Armageddon.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on May 16, 2014 at 9:26am PDT
(Instagram) Heavenly hummus: earthly reward for trekking 2,000 miles to Nazareth, #Israel.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on May 29, 2014 at 10:09am PDT
(Instagram) 'Brilliant project, and very exciting. I love @natgeo and the wonderful planet earth we all inhabit.' --Robin #FanFriday #Kickstarter
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jun 13, 2014 at 4:26pm PDT
(Instagram) Last hurdle to the sea. Israeli army firing range. Mt. Carmel, #Israel.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jun 23, 2014 at 9:39am PDT
(Instagram) The Out of Eden Walk Kickstarter campaign has launched! Heartfelt thanks for your support. Visit here to donate: http://kck.st/1qtIdOn
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jun 24, 2014 at 5:00am PDT
(Instagram) Out of Eden doorway: Adam Almohor and Paul Salopek watch the Mediterranean at Acre, #Israel. Photo by BassamA Almohor.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jul 23, 2014 at 9:37am PDT
(Instagram) Varied clientele. Village café near en route to Tarsus, #Turkey.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Sep 2, 2014 at 9:25am PDT
(Instagram) Two religions -- walking through the metropolis of Adana, #Turkey.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Sep 18, 2014 at 11:37am PDT
(Instagram) Untouchables among refugees: destitute Turkmen nomads from Syria. Kilis, #Turkey.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Oct 17, 2014 at 9:18am PDT
(Instagram) Modern foraging. Trailside grapes, near Adiyaman, #Turkey.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 4, 2014 at 9:42am PST
(Instagram) Nomad sunset. Mt. Karacadag, #Turkey.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 14, 2014 at 3:31pm PST
(Instagram) 'Still works fine.' Saleh Emre, Kurdish mayor of Kas Kale village, eastern #Turkey, and 46-year-old pistol.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Nov 26, 2014 at 11:00am PST
(Instagram) Everything empties into white. Guide Mustafa Filiz in the lesser Caucasus Mts., #Turkey.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Dec 3, 2014 at 9:58am PST
(Instagram) Lost city of Ani. Founded by proto-Armenians in 10th century. Cold winds. Stones of silence. Kars, #Turkey.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Dec 19, 2014 at 5:30pm PST
(Instagram) Still life with cirrus. Near Patnos, #Turkey. Photo album of guide Murat Yazar.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 5, 2015 at 10:40am PST
(Instagram) A bridge and a barrier -- between Europe and Asia, Islam and Christendom. Crossing the Mtkvari River, #Georgia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jan 27, 2015 at 11:31am PST
(Instagram) Illuminated: Walking guide Vito Uplisashvili in Mtatsminda Orthodox church, Tbilisi, #Georgia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Feb 18, 2015 at 9:16am PST
(Instagram) Scarlet fever: Children folk dancers, independence day, Tbilisi, #Georgia.
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Jun 8, 2015 at 10:57am PDT
(Instagram) 'When I make ready to utter my poem, I am blood-flecked with Mingrelian wine.' -- Galaktion Tabidze, Georgian bard. #Georgia
A photo posted by Out of Eden (@outofedenwalk) on Apr 20, 2015 at 9:42am PDT
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.