A Guide To Paul Ryan's Crazy Workout Regimen

Whether he’s spending time with his family in Janesville or with his colleagues on Capitol Hill, Paul Ryan makes it a point to exercise every day.Dana Milbank of the Washington Post says that “his colleagues report that the (workout) routine has left Ryan with ripped abs.”
Pretty impressive for a politician who just might become the nation’s next Vice President.
One motivation for living a healthy lifestyle: Paul Ryan's father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all died of heart attacks before turning 60 years old
One of Paul Ryan's first jobs coming out of college was as a fitness trainer at Washington Sport and Health Club
