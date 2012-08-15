A Guide To Paul Ryan's Crazy Workout Regimen

William Wei

Photo: Business Insider/Getty – Justin Sullivan

Whether he’s spending time with his family in Janesville or with his colleagues on Capitol Hill, Paul Ryan makes it a point to exercise every day.Dana Milbank of the Washington Post says that “his colleagues report that the (workout) routine has left Ryan with ripped abs.”

Pretty impressive for a politician who just might become the nation’s next Vice President.

One motivation for living a healthy lifestyle: Paul Ryan's father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all died of heart attacks before turning 60 years old

Source: Daily Mail

As a kid, Paul Ryan and his friends would lift plastic weights filled with concrete

Source: Local Vision TV

One of Paul Ryan's first jobs coming out of college was as a fitness trainer at Washington Sport and Health Club

Source: Fox News

Every morning, Paul Ryan leads a P90X workout session with about a dozen other politicians

Source: Politico

Source: Politico

Source: Politico

Source: Politico

To put Ryan's body into perspective, Michael Phelps is 6-foot-4 and 187 pounds with 8% body fat.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Basically, Paul Ryan and Michael Phelps have the same body.

And for more on Paul Ryan...

Find out everything you need to know about Mitt Romney's running mate HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.