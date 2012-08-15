A Guide To Paul Ryan's Crazy Workout Regimen

Photo: Business Insider/Getty – Justin Sullivan

Whether he’s spending time with his family in Janesville or with his colleagues on Capitol Hill, Paul Ryan makes it a point to exercise every day.Dana Milbank of the Washington Post says that “his colleagues report that the (workout) routine has left Ryan with ripped abs.”



Pretty impressive for a politician who just might become the nation’s next Vice President.

