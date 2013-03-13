BRAND NEW: Here's Paul Ryan's Plan To Balance The Budget Within 10 Years

Paul Ryan is back!
He says he can grow the economy and get to a balanced budget within 10 years.
The basic idea?
- Tax reform. Eliminating loopholes. Reducing the top rate significantly. He wants to get to just two tax brackets.
- Cutting discretionary spending. He proposes a hard cap on spending relative to GDP. He wants more spending block granted to states.
- He favours killing Obamacare, although as Phillip Klein notes, he assumes Obamacare’s Medicare savings stay.
- Establishing his voucher-based alternative to Medicare.
He says the plan — which still remains somewhat vague — even in the over 90 page document below would secure $4.6 trillion in deficit reductions over the next 10 years.
Here’s the trajectory of spending under his plan.
Photo: Paul Ryan
And here’s the plan which will be announced at a press conference at 10:30.
Fy 14 Budget by
