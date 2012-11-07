Paul Ryan Wins ... Re-Election To Congress

Photo: Getty

Paul Ryan is officially stuck in the House of Representatives. Ryan couldn’t really lose Tuesday — he was either going to be the nation’s vice president or he was likely going to win an eighth term in office. He won the latter, although he likely preferred the former.



Ryan won re-election in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, becoming the projected winner with nearly 58 per cent of the vote and 64 per cent of precincts reporting as of 12:30 a.m. ET.

His challenger, Rob Zerban, sent out a statement expressing disappointment but thanking his supporters.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t prevail tonight in this individual election against Paul Ryan. But I am so proud of the race we ran and all that we’ve accomplished,” Zerban said in the statement. “When we first started this campaign, no one thought this district could be a real battleground. That we could force Ryan to dip in deep into his warchest of special interest money.”

That means Ryan will re-enter the Republican-controlled House of Representatives as a familiar opponent for President Barack Obama — but with an even higher profile. He will likely be an even more visible face in the main legislative body that will oppose Obama in a second term.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.