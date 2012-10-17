And Now There's Video Of Paul Ryan's Infamous Dish Washing Photo-Op

Paul Ryan’s been taking a lot of heat for staging a photo-op in an Ohio soup kitchen.



The president of the charity told the Washington Post, “The photo-op they did wasn’t even accurate. He did nothing. He just came in here to get his picture taken at the dining hall.”

Now, there’s video of Paul Ryan’s staged photo-op stunt. Ryan is shown walking into the kitchen with his wife and three kids, with each of them donning white aprons.

“You know, I spent a summer washing dishes,” Ryan tells his children in the video. “… You get calluses on your fingers ’cause it gets so hot.”

The video doesn’t show Paul Ryan or his handlers “ramrod” their way into the kitchen, and he is shown washing at least two dishes — even if those dishes looked pretty clean to begin with. (Update: A Mitt Romney rep points us to this report that Paul Ryan did indeed wash dirty dishes.)

Watch Paul Ryan’s staged photo-op below and judge for yourself how staged it was (from CBS News):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.