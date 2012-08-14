Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Pictures Of Paul Ryan's First Weekend On The Romney Campaign

Grace Wyler
paul ryan fan

Photo: AP

Republican House Budget Chair Paul Ryan made his debut as his party’s vice presidential candidate this weekend, joining Mitt Romney for a two-day campaign bus tour that seemed to re-energize the 2012 White House race.Propelled by Saturday’s well-received V.P. rollout, Romney and Ryan drew overflow crowds at rallies in Virginia and North Carolina, showcasing their wonky political chemistry and promising a new campaign based on “aspirations.” The victory lap culminated in a touching “Homecoming Rally” in Wisconsin, where a tearful Ryan greeted the crowd, “Hi mum!”

“I am so happy,” Romney told reporters. “I am so happy to have my teammate now.” 

The candidates have now split up to divide their efforts, and the honeymoon glow of their early partnership will undoubtedly wear off with the campaign grind. But for one weekend, at least, the Republican candidates injected a burst of new life the relatively lackluster 2012 presidential race. 

Romney and his new running mate meet backstage on the USS Wisconsin before Saturday's announcement.

Romney's personal aide Garrett Jackson tweets this photo, with the caption: 'Going to be a great team! #romneyryan2012.'

Both candidates look pretty nervous before getting in front of the crowd.

Per Jackson's tweet: 'Waiting backstage on the USS Wisconsin. #romneyryan2012'

But they loosen up pretty quickly.

Jackson tweets: 'Great welcome in Virginia'

Ryan's wife Janna, and their three kids, Liza, Charlie, Sam, join the Romneys to watch the acceptance speech.

Romney helps the Ryans get settled in after the rally.

Jackson tweets: 'The Gov already teaching the Ryan's the beauty of a peanut butter and honey sandwich.'

Romney's son Matt and his two daughters tag along with the campaign for announcement day.

Matt Romney tweets this photo from the Romney-Ryan rally in Manassas, Va., Saturday.

The Ryan kids and the Romneys hit it off quickly.

Jackson tweets: 'The kids are becoming fast friends.'

Per Jackson's Twitter: 'The Romney grandkids and Ryan kids 'bus surfing.''

Romney and Ryan get back to work in between Virginia campaign stops.

Jackson tweets: 'Already hard at work. #romneyryan2012'

Ryan and Romney look like they've hit a stride by the time they arrive at Saturday's second rally, in Ashland, Va.

The Ryans and the Romneys wave to the crowd in Ashland, Va.

Romney and Ryan literally stump to the overflow crowd in Ashland, Va.

The candidates drop by Homemades by Suzanne in Ashland, Va., to shake some hands and buy some pies.

Romney's granddaughter Mia gets some quality time with the candidate on the bus between rallies.

Matt Romney tweets: 'my daughter Mia is getting some quality time w grandpa on the bus tour, now in Ashland, VA.'

Liza Ryan and Romney's granddaughter Chloe hang out on the campaign bus.

Per Matt Romney's Twitter: 'Chloe Romney and Liza Ryan becoming fast friends on #RomneyRyan2012 bus tour.'

The new Romney-Ryan campaign signs make their first appearance in Manassas, Va., at the third rally of the day.

Jackson tweets this photo from Manassas.

A huge crowd greets Romney and Ryan in Manassas.

The Romney campaign's digital director Zac Moffatt tweets this photo from the rally.

The Romneys and the Ryans say goodbye to Virginia.

Jackson tweets this photo from the Manassas rally.

Ryan laughs with his staff on the plane to North Carolina Saturday.

Ryan's new personal aide takes a cat nap on the plane.

Jackson tweets: '@PaulRyanVP new personal aide, Jake Kastan, has had a busy first day. #canthackit'

Romney and Ryan rally supporters at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C., Sunday.

The whole Ryan family got onstage to wave to the crowd in Mooresville.

Another huge crowd turns out for Romney and Ryan in High Point, N.C., Sunday.

Ryan poses for a photo with a supporter in High Point, N.C.

A beaming Ryan arrives in his home state Sunday night for a Homecoming Rally in Waukesha.

About 10,000 supporters greets Ryan at the Waukesha County Expo centre.

The Romneys meet the Ryans. The Congressman joked that half of the crowd in Waukesha was made up of his family members.

Ryan wipes away tears as he greets supporters in his home state.

He and Romney share some love on stage.

Romney and his wife Janna also share a moment at the rally.

Even this supporter got a little love from Ryan.

