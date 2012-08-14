Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Pictures Of Paul Ryan's First Weekend On The Romney Campaign

Photo: AP

Republican House Budget Chair Paul Ryan made his debut as his party’s vice presidential candidate this weekend, joining Mitt Romney for a two-day campaign bus tour that seemed to re-energize the 2012 White House race.Propelled by Saturday’s well-received V.P. rollout, Romney and Ryan drew overflow crowds at rallies in Virginia and North Carolina, showcasing their wonky political chemistry and promising a new campaign based on “aspirations.” The victory lap culminated in a touching “Homecoming Rally” in Wisconsin, where a tearful Ryan greeted the crowd, “Hi mum!”



“I am so happy,” Romney told reporters. “I am so happy to have my teammate now.”

The candidates have now split up to divide their efforts, and the honeymoon glow of their early partnership will undoubtedly wear off with the campaign grind. But for one weekend, at least, the Republican candidates injected a burst of new life the relatively lackluster 2012 presidential race.

