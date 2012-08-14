Awesome Behind-The-Scenes Pictures Of Paul Ryan's First Weekend On The Romney Campaign

Photo: AP
Republican House Budget Chair Paul Ryan made his debut as his party’s vice presidential candidate this weekend, joining Mitt Romney for a two-day campaign bus tour that seemed to re-energize the 2012 White House race.Propelled by Saturday’s well-received V.P. rollout, Romney and Ryan drew overflow crowds at rallies in Virginia and North Carolina, showcasing their wonky political chemistry and promising a new campaign based on “aspirations.” The victory lap culminated in a touching “Homecoming Rally” in Wisconsin, where a tearful Ryan greeted the crowd, “Hi mum!”
“I am so happy,” Romney told reporters. “I am so happy to have my teammate now.”
The candidates have now split up to divide their efforts, and the honeymoon glow of their early partnership will undoubtedly wear off with the campaign grind. But for one weekend, at least, the Republican candidates injected a burst of new life the relatively lackluster 2012 presidential race.
Romney's personal aide Garrett Jackson tweets this photo, with the caption: 'Going to be a great team! #romneyryan2012.'
Ryan's wife Janna, and their three kids, Liza, Charlie, Sam, join the Romneys to watch the acceptance speech.
Jackson tweets: 'The Gov already teaching the Ryan's the beauty of a peanut butter and honey sandwich.'
Ryan and Romney look like they've hit a stride by the time they arrive at Saturday's second rally, in Ashland, Va.
Matt Romney tweets: 'my daughter Mia is getting some quality time w grandpa on the
@MittRomney bus tour, now in Ashland, VA.'
Per Matt Romney's Twitter: 'Chloe Romney and Liza Ryan becoming fast friends on #RomneyRyan2012 bus tour.'
The new Romney-Ryan campaign signs make their first appearance in Manassas, Va., at the third rally of the day.
The Romneys meet the Ryans. The Congressman joked that half of the crowd in Waukesha was made up of his family members.
