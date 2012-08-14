Paul Ryan Receives The Worst Initial Reaction To A VP Nomination Since Dan Quayle

Photo: Getty

It’s only a one-day poll, but Paul Ryan received the lowest reviews of any vice presidential candidate since Dan Quayle in 1988 in a new USA Today/Gallup poll released Monday. The poll found that 39 per cent of respondents think Ryan is a good or excellent choice for Romney, compared with 42 per cent that think he’s a “fair” or “poor” choice.



That’s the worst mark since Quayle was George H.W. Bush’s nomination in 1988, according to Gallup.

Here’s a look at the past:

Photo: Gallup

It should be noted, of course, that the Bush-Quayle ticket won in 1988. And a high mark on these polls — like in the case of John Edwards in 2004 — is not a precursor to victory.

The Ryan nomination has generated a flurry of conservative enthusiasm over the last two days. Romney pollster Neil Newhouse told USA Today that he expects that to expand as more of the electorate gets to know the relatively obscure Ryan.

“All these numbers indicate is the simple fact that Congressman Paul Ryan was not a nationally known figure prior to being named as Gov. Romney’s vice-presidential pick,” Newhouse said. “Congressman Ryan’s selection reinforces the seriousness of the issues that will be debated in this election and President Obama’s failure to get Americans back to work and his inability to strengthen the middle class.”

The poll also found that Ryan boosts enthusiasm for Romney by about the same mark as Sarah Palin did for John McCain in 2008 — 17 per cent say they’re now more likely to vote for Romney, including 36 per cent of Republicans.

